CCTV appeal after child's mother spat at during supermarket row

Nottinghamshire police
Police released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the incident

Witnesses are being sought after a mother was spat at in the face during a row at a supermarket.

Nottinghamshire Police said the argument broke out at Asda in Strelley Road, Broxtowe, after a child walked into a pushchair.

The man with the pushchair reacted angrily and abused the child and the child's father.

A short time later he was confronted by the child's mother outside the store and spat in her face.

Police said he also threw a glass bottle at a wall before leaving the scene.

The force has issued a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to about the violence, which happened on 3 January.

