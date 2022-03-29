CCTV appeal after child's mother spat at during supermarket row
Witnesses are being sought after a mother was spat at in the face during a row at a supermarket.
Nottinghamshire Police said the argument broke out at Asda in Strelley Road, Broxtowe, after a child walked into a pushchair.
The man with the pushchair reacted angrily and abused the child and the child's father.
A short time later he was confronted by the child's mother outside the store and spat in her face.
Police said he also threw a glass bottle at a wall before leaving the scene.
The force has issued a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to about the violence, which happened on 3 January.
