Nottinghamshire: Snow gatecrashes cricket club's team photo

Stuart Broad and his team-mates were amused by the chilly conditions

A county cricket team was left shivering and giggling when its photo-call for the new season was interrupted by a snow storm.

England bowler Stuart Broad was among those bemused when snowflakes began falling at Nottinghamshire earlier.

It prompted the Trent Bridge club to joke on Twitter: "It's beginning to look a lot like...cricket?"

Weather experts say the wintry blast is due to an area of low pressure drawing in cold air from the Arctic.

The start of the cricket season usually coincides with the arrival of warmer weather

