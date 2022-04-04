Nottingham: Boys questioned after man stabbed in chest
Two more people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest.
The 51-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering after the attack in Crocus Street, The Meadows, Nottingham, on 26 March.
Soon after a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Now two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been detained on suspicion of the same offence.
All three suspects have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.
