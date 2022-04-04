Driver who fled Nottingham crash identified by blood and skin
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A driver who ran away from a crash that left two people in hospital has been jailed after being identified by blood and skin he left at the scene.
Police said Dean Beeching drove through a red light and ploughed into the side of a taxi near Nottingham City Hospital in 22 July 2018.
The taxi driver suffered serious injuries, while his female passenger was also hurt.
Beeching was jailed for 29 months on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said Beeching was spotted walking from the scene following the crash at the junction of Hucknall Road and Arnold Road.
Investigators found the 32-year-old's blood on an exterior window and a skin sample on the interior of the smashed windscreen, the force added.
'Absolutely no concern'
Beeching, of Mendip Court, Beeston, Nottinghamshire, eventually handed himself in on 12 February 2019.
He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court.
Collision investigator Sophie Law said: "Beeching caused very significant injures as a result of his reckless driving but showed absolutely no concern for his victims.
"Instead he left them at the scene of a terrible accident he had caused."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.