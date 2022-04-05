Rescue parrot with fondness for woolly jumpers dies
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A rescue parrot that developed a fondness for knitwear after he plucked out his feathers has died.
Charlie, a green eclectus, was suffering with stress due to neglect and starvation when he was taken in by a Nottinghamshire charity 19 years ago.
Rebecca Blagg, 56, nursed him back to health with the aid of hand-knitted jumpers, which she said he grew to love and refused to be without.
She said Charlie "passed peacefully" in his sleep on Saturday.
In 2003, a vet had decided it was best to put him down but Mrs Blagg insisted on taking him in and nurturing him back to health.
"Charlie was really malnourished and featherless when we first picked him up," she said.
"People knitted jumpers to keep him warm and he still wore them after his feathers grew back. He had about 40, even a Halloween one with bats on."
Mrs Blagg, who has about 200 birds at the Eastwood sanctuary including macaws, African greys and cockatoos, described Charlie as "very different, a special little bird".
She said: "We found him in his cage in a sleeping position. He hadn't show signs of being ill. I'm absolutely devastated.
"The only consolation is that he passed peacefully and he didn't suffer.
"It has been a pleasure to care for him these last 19 years and he will be very sorely missed."
Mrs Blagg, who also cares for other animals, said Charlie helped raise hundreds of pounds for the charity.
"He had a great life with us and enjoyed coming out to our fundraising events," she said.
"He was like a mascot. He absolutely loved it and everybody knew him."
She added she would be giving away Charlie's jumpers for other birds to use.
