Appeal after teenage boy hurt in Nottingham e-scooter hit-and-run
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a teenager was knocked off his e-scooter in a hit-and-run in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Bestwood Park Drive West, in Rise Park, after a 15-year-old boy was hit by a silver or grey car on a zebra crossing outside a Nisa Local store.
He suffered a minor head injury and cuts to his leg and hip, officers said.
It happened on 19 February but police have now launched an appeal to establish exactly what happened.
Investigator Charlotte Read said: "Thankfully, the boy wasn't seriously injured during this incident.
"In order to assist us with our inquiries, we'd ask that anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam, or other footage from this area at about 18:00 GMT, gets in touch with us immediately."