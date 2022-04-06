Nathaniel Bierley death: Charge changed from GBH to manslaughter
A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man he was previously accused of assaulting.
Kyle Turton was originally charged with grievous bodily harm and denied this when he appeared in court on 9 March.
Nathaniel Bierley, the man he is accused of attacking in Nottingham City Centre on 5 March, died on 17 March in hospital.
Mr Turton has not yet entered a plea to the new charge.
He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court earlier, via video link from prison.
The 21-year-old, from Brooksby Lane in Clifton, Nottingham, was told a further hearing will be held on 17 May.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to reports that a man had been punched and fallen to the ground in Nottingham city centre on 5 March.
Mr Bierley's family told the BBC he had been out celebrating his and his girlfriend's third anniversary.
"He still had his whole life ahead of him," said Louisa Bierley, one of his three sisters.
The 26-year-old had graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021, where he studied sports science.
He worked as a manager at a Five Guys restaurant in Nottingham and was about to get his own store in Sheffield.
He frequently ran marathons to raise money for a Type 1 diabetes charity, as he had the condition himself, and his sisters and girlfriend now intend to do the same in his memory.
"He was such a loving person. He just wanted to explore the world and be a good person," Miss Bierley said.