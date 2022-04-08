Car seized after man 'drove without full licence for 35 years'

Nottinghamshire Police
Police said on Thursday the silver Ford Fiesta "grabbed our attention" on the outskirts of Retford

Police have seized a car after finding a motorist had driven for 35 years without passing a test.

Nottinghamshire Police's roads policing unit said on Thursday the silver Ford Fiesta "grabbed our attention" on the outskirts of Retford.

The driver had borrowed the car from his sister to make some repairs, officers added.

Police said the man had only ever driven with a provisional licence and also was not insured on the vehicle.

