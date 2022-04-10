Beeston temple festival returns with 21ft tall chariot
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A Hindu temple festival has returned for the first time since the pandemic - with a 21ft (6m) tall chariot.
The Beeston Sri Thurkkai Amman Temple Festival is marking the 10th anniversary of the founding of the temple in the Nottinghamshire town.
The festival's penultimate day, on Sunday, will see the chariot pulled around the town, accompanied by music and dancing.
Spokesperson Sharmini Krishanand said: "We want everybody to join in."
Dr Krishanand said the procession would start at 11:00 BST from the temple's West Crescent home.
The chariot will be accompanied by drummers, classical dancing and priests chanting Sanskrit.
It will move along Roy Avenue, Meadow Road and Lavender Grove, before returning to the temple.
The organisers, who are from the Sri Lankan and South Indian community, will then be serving prepacked food boxes to visitors - something they also did on the streets of the town during lockdown for those in need.
Dr Krishanand said: "This year is the 10th birthday of the temple, which is really special. Our kids have grown up with it."
She added everybody was welcome to attend the event.
"As a society, we are very diverse and we want everybody to come and join in and enjoy it," she added.
