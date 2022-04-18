Man charged over Nottingham burglary and charity box thefts
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with separate burglaries at a takeaway and a house in Nottingham.
Two charity boxes were taken during a break-in at Pepe's Piri Piri, in Sneinton Dale, on 13 March.
Officers were called to a house in Manor Street, Sneinton, on 6 April 2022, following reports a laptop had been taken during a separate break-in.
A 32-year-old, of no fixed address, faces two charges of burglary and also assaulting an emergency worker.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 17 May.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.