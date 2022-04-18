Two men arrested over suspected Sutton in Ashfield drug deal
Two men have been arrested and thousands of pounds in cash seized after police spotted a suspected drugs deal in Nottinghamshire.
Officers on the Ashfields Estate, Sutton in Ashfield, stopped two men in Hillsborough Avenue on Friday.
An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and remanded into custody.
A search of his address found the cash and thousands of tablets, police said.
A 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug.
