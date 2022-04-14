Retford: Man arrested after BMW driver hits man with car and brick
- Published
A man has been arrested after a BMW driver hit a man with his car before attacking the victim with a brick.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Meden Way in Retford at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday after a man was hit from behind by a vehicle.
The driver is alleged to have left his car and picked up a brick from a garden to continue the assault.
The 40-year-old was found nearby and arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
Police said the victim was "not seriously hurt" and left the scene on a bike.
Det Sgt Andrea Brown said: "We believe the two people involved are known to each other and would like to reassure residents that we are satisfied there is no wider threat to the local community."
