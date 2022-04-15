Nottingham man arrested after police assaulted and air rifle used
A man has been arrested after three police officers were assaulted and an air rifle was used in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Gainsford Crescent in Bestwood on Wednesday.
A man at the scene "began acting aggressively", a force spokesman said.
The 54-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, firing an air weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.
