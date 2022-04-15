Residents warned as tonnes of waste paper catches fire in Nottingham
- Published
Residents in parts of Nottingham are being advised to keep windows and doors shut while firefighters tackle a blaze involving 20 tonnes of waste paper.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a fire on Private Road in Colwick on Friday.
An aerial ladder, high volume pump and water carrier have also been sent to the scene.
People are being advised to avoid the area around Colwick Industrial Estate while the fire is extinguished.
