Nottingham teen found with imitation gun after e-scooter theft report
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after police seized an imitation handgun in Nottingham city centre.
Officers were called to reports of the theft of an electric scooter in the early hours of Monday morning.
A suspect was stopped in St Peters Square and found to be carrying a BB gun in the waistband of his trousers.
He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and theft, and remains in custody.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.