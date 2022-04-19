Newark house blaze investigation begins by fire crews
- Published
An investigation into the cause of a house blaze that was tackled by five fire crews is under way.
Flames and smoke were spotted at the property on Middleton Road in Newark, Nottinghamshire, after the fire broke out on Monday afternoon.
People were asked to avoid the area and to close windows and doors if they could see or smell smoke.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said no-one had been injured in the blaze.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.