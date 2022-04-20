West Bridgford: Amazon the tree stump gnome set to be rehomed
By Greig Watson and Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A gnome - whose tree stump home has become a local landmark is set to be evicted - due to council repairs.
Amazon the gnome has called the pavement in West Bridgford home for five years - surviving vandalism and careless van drivers.
But now Nottinghamshire County Council said it was going to replace the surface and replant the stump.
Resident Geraldine Ellis, who created Amazon's abode, said she would give him a home in her garden.
Starting as a Christmas decoration, Amazon's stump has seen makeovers for sporting events and special occasions throughout the year.
The gnome has hundreds of followers on a Facebook page where Mrs Ellis posts updates about his latest decorations.
Now, the council is due to resurface the area and put a new tree in the spot.
Mrs Ellis told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Everybody loves him around here. He's a bit of fun and I know he brings a smile to people's faces.
"I understand why he has to go and we have been really lucky to have him for the last five years.
"Before the works start in May, he will move just inside our garden so people will still be able to see him.
"It will save me worrying about people parking outside and reversing into him.
"Hopefully Amazon's messages can continue to be enjoyed from his new home in the garden."
John Ogle, vice chairman of the transport and environment committee, said: "We wish the gnome well in his new home and thank the local resident for taking good care of him during these works.
"We're delighted to say that no gnomes will be harmed during the resurfacing of this road!"
