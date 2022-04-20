Goodlife Foods: More than 100 jobs to go in Newark factory closure
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A food factory in Nottinghamshire is to close next month with the loss of more than 100 jobs, it has been confirmed.
Goodlife Foods has its UK base in Newark, but said it would move production to mainland Europe.
The company said the decision had been driven by "challenging trading conditions" in the UK market and the Brunel Drive site would close on 6 May.
Bosses added they were working with the 106 staff to try to find them alternative employment.
Goodlife, which specialises in frozen convenience meals, also has bases in the Netherlands and Denmark.
In a statement, it said it had looked at ways of saving the Newark factory but "no suitable or viable alternatives have been found".
"The decision has been driven by the challenging trading conditions that we have experienced in the UK market over recent years and that we believe we would continue to face into 2022 and beyond.
"By moving our production out of the UK, we can leverage the benefits of scale and efficiencies that the wider group can offer," it added.
