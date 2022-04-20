Daybrook: Further arrest after man left with life-changing injuries
Police have made a further arrest after a man was left with life-changing injuries in an assault.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to a house in Longmead Drive, Daybrook, after the victim was found injured at about 19:15 BST on Monday.
Shortly after, a white Ford Transit van was stopped and three men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have since been bailed.
Another man, 26, is now being held on suspicion of the same offence.
Police said he was detained at a flat in Nottingham on Tuesday night.
The victim was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries. He remains in a stable condition.
The three men now bailed with conditions are aged 39, 41 and 46.
Police have continued to appeal for information.
