Mansfield home care service given inadequate rating
By Greig Watson and Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A care service where one person claimed they were left in bed for an average of 15 hours has been rated as inadequate.
Inspectors found evidence of a culture at Mansfield-based Jigsaw Homecare Limited "which significantly disregarded the needs of people".
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited after receiving concerns in relation to staffing, safeguarding, call times and management.
The firm said it was "working hard" to achieve a 'good' CQC rating.
Training gaps
The service, which supports 124 people in their own homes, has also been placed in special measures, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report said users complained of "no consistency" to call times and lengths.
One relative claimed: "Sometimes the bedtime call is really early, mum likes the bedtime call at 7pm, but it is often early, they have done the bedtime call at 4pm."
Inspectors, who visited in February, found that no staff meetings, in any format, had been arranged in the past two years.
There were also "significant gaps" in staff training.
Pandemic disruption
The CQC report stated: "The registered manager was unable to sufficiently demonstrate they had kept any records or taken any actions following incidents."
The service will be reinspected within six months to check for improvements.
The service was rated inadequate for being safe and well led, but good for being caring, effective and responsive.
Jayne Wagstaff, the registered manager, said in a comment that the service had been disrupted by the pandemic but they had no record of 16:00 bed calls.
"If a service user or a family member has requested an earlier bedtime assistance transfer due to illness or a change in wellbeing it is possible for a prolonged period in bed.
"This is not a direct result of any form of neglect as this Jigsaw would not wish to promote.
"Jigsaw Homecare pride themselves on the safe delivery of service to all who access care and support."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.