Lowdham: Cars parked on driveway damaged in crash
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A crash has damaged two cars that were parked on a driveway, the owners have said.
The crash took place at 04:00 BST on Friday on the A612 in Nottinghamshire when a red Vauxhall crashed into a wall.
Alison Thomas, who lives in the property near Lowdham, said her car and her husband's - a Bentley - had been "severely damaged".
Nottinghamshire Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.
Mrs Thomas said she and her husband had heard a bang so loud it had shaken the house.
When they went outside, they found the car had hit a boundary wall which had collapsed on to their cars.
"There was a huge amount of damage," she said. "It will cost thousands of pounds to repair."
She added the community had been calling for a reduction on the speed limit on the road, from 60mph to 40mph.
Nottinghamshire Police said: "We were called out at 04:07. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries."
