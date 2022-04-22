Man attacked and has wallet stolen in Sutton-in-Ashfield
A man needed hospital treatment after being attacked and robbed in a town centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said the assault happened in Low Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield at about 19:50 BST on Wednesday.
The victim had his wallet stolen and was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Officers said a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remained in custody.
