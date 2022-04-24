Kidnap arrest after man found in Clifton with head injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after reports of a man being struck on the head and bundled into the boot of a car.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers went to a house in Clifton at 22:15 BST on Thursday initially following a report of criminal damage.
While at the scene, police also received reports of a kidnapping.
The victim was found with a black eye, cuts on his head and swelling around his mouth, officers said.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at another address in Clifton on suspicion of criminal damage and kidnapping.
Police have asked for anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact them as soon as possible.
