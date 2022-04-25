Man charged after assault victim suffers life-altering injuries
- Published
A man has been charged following an assault that left the victim with "life-altering" injuries.
Officers were called to a house in Longmead Drive, Daybrook, on 18 April where they found an injured man.
A 26-year-old from New Basford was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Three other suspects arrested in connection with the incident have been released on conditional bail.
The suspect has been remanded in custody.
Police have not released any further details about the victim or his injuries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.