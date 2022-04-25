Mansfield child sex arrest follows activist tip-off
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child after police received information from an online activist group.
Officers detained the 37-year-old in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said several devices had been seized as inquiries continued.
Information from the public was vital to tackle these kind of offences, the force added.
No further details of this case have been released.
Det Sgt Christophe Sutton, from Nottinghamshire Police's public protection department, which specialises in investigations into sexual offences and domestic abuse, said: "Information from the public is vital in tackling sexual offences and our team of detectives are experienced in specialist investigations into this type of offending.
"Enquiries are continuing in this investigation following an arrest."
