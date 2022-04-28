Nottingham cheerleaders win major prize at US contest
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A UK cheerleading team has landed a top prize at a major international competition in the US.
Nottingham-based EMCA C-Lebrities finished second in their category at The Cheerleading Worlds 2022, held in Florida.
The team - aged between 14 and 30 - competed against 24 others to land the silver globe on Monday.
Head coach Ant Ridgeway said it was an "incredible accomplishment" for the group.
Cheerleaders from more than 40 countries took part in the three-day event in Orlando.
It was EMCA C-Lebrities's first time competing since they formed in 2018.
The team, consisting of four male and 18 female cheerleaders, performed a two-and-half minute routine in the final for a panel of judges.
Mr Ridgway said he felt "absolute elation" when the team completed their performance with zero points deducted.
"To hit a routine of this difficulty level is hard in itself," he said. "To do it at The Worlds championships, on finals day... with so much on the line is an incredible demand.
"I just asked that they go out there and hold nothing back."
He said when the team was awarded the silver globe he "crumpled to the floor in tears" feeling "stunned".
Solomon, who is a base and tumbler and has been cheering for six years, said reaching the final had been a "dream come true".
The 17-year-old, who is due to leave the club to go to university soon, said: "Winning the silver globe still hasn't fully sunk in.
"It was one of the best feelings filled with such sad and happy emotions."
Backspot and partner stunter Beth Rowntree said: "I was mostly nervous for my second stunt - it had been quite shaky, but it ended up hitting perfectly on the floor."
She said being a silver medallist felt "surreal" and the team was "extremely emotional and couldn't stop crying".
The 18-year-old said it was "bittersweet" as it was their last performance as a team.
"Knowing that three years of training had come to an end was very emotional, but leaving on a high was everything we had ever wanted," she added.
Helena Zarzycki, co-owner of EMCA - short for the East Midlands Cheerleading Academy - said: "We knew that the team could potentially win.
"Then the focus was on their mindset, keeping them confident and not being overwhelmed by the experience in Orlando."
The 40-year-old, who has coached some of the team members since they were five years old, said she was overcome by "an immense feeling of pride" during the awards ceremony.
"I was incredibly proud they were in the top two," she said. "The silver was the icing on the cake.
"A small gym from Nottingham winning a silver globe in The Worlds - the first for the UK - I'm still in shock."
