Nottingham Contemporary workshop to discuss Broadmarsh
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A workshop is taking place at an art gallery to offer members of the public the chance to discuss the future of a half-demolished shopping centre.
The Nottingham Contemporary event will see people discuss possible designs for the site of the Broadmarsh Centre.
The 20-acre, council-owned site is the subject of redevelopment plans.
Visual artist Ryan Boultbee, one of those leading the workshop, said: "It will be a free-for-all where people can tell us what they want the site to be."
Mr Boultbee, who is based in Nottingham, has organised the event alongside architectural designer William Harvey.
He said: "When you think about it, architecture has enormous power over our lives but we have very, very little control over it.
"We want to engage people to have ideas that can be pulled out and brought into the planning process, whether that's a green space, an exhibition space or something completely different.
"That kind of airdrop architecture, where you just kind of dump something on people who have to live with it for years to come, is a really backwards way of designing things."
Participants will be invited to suggest creative and imaginative proposals for the site.
Mr Boultbee said these would form the start of a conversation with the authorities who will determine the future of the site.
The Contemporary event, on 14 May, is free but booking is required.
In December, the Greater Broad Marsh Advisory Group, which was set up by the council, put forward designs from urban designer Thomas Heatherwick.
Under the scheme, ancient streets around the shopping centre would be reconnected around a large green space, with homes and office buildings.