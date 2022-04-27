Reunited couples treated to care home date night
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
Staff at a care home transformed their dining room into a romantic restaurant to help two couples enjoy a reunion meal.
Chrystine Girvin and Tony Owen, residents at Coppice Lodge in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, had not seen their respective spouses for many months due to Covid restrictions.
Both couples were treated to a fancy meal served by care home staff.
Manager Alex Field said the gesture was an "absolute pleasure".
Despite speaking on the phone daily, Ms Girvin, had not had the opportunity to enjoy a face-to-face meal with husband Michael, who lives independently, since March 2021.
Fellow resident Mr Owen had not been able to dine with wife Jean since moving into the home in October.
The two couples enjoyed a three-course restaurant style meal served by care home staff, which began with a goats' cheese and tomato starter.
The four then enjoyed lamb shank on a bed of mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables, followed by chocolate mousse cake with fresh cream and strawberries and a glass of champagne.
Mr Owen said: "The food was delicious and the room looked beautiful. I really can't thank everyone enough."
Manager Alex Field said: ""It was our absolute pleasure to treat Michael and Chrystine and Tony and Jean to this special meal.
"You could feel the love in the room as the couples enjoyed their very own date night in our pop up restaurant.
"The care team had fun too, serving as their waiting staff for the night."
Tony said, "Everyone at Coppice Lodge is so kind. They always go above and beyond for us. They really did an amazing job."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.