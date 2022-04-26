Quinn Parker: Mother of dead baby 'suffered bleeding days before'
By Rob Sissons
East Midlands Health Correspondent
- Published
A mother whose baby died 36 hours after being born suffered bleeding days before the birth, an inquest heard.
Emmie Studencki said she had been admitted to Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust's (NUH's) maternity units three times before Quinn Parker was born on 14 July 2021.
She told Nottingham Coroner's Court she had asked a midwife for an emergency Caesarean "and questioned why I couldn't have one".
The inquest is set to conclude in May.
'Screaming in agony'
Quinn was born at City Hospital in Nottingham, but the family had previously also attended Queen's Medical Centre when his mother had suffered bleeding.
Ms Studencki, from Barrowby in Lincolnshire, said she was "screaming in agony" on the afternoon before the birth, saying it was "the worst pain".
She said after arriving at hospital via ambulance she requested a Caesarean due to concerns she had over the birth.
"My body was telling me it wasn't right, but I was told it was," she said.
Eventually, after Quinn's heart rate dropped an emergency Caesarean was performed, but when he was born at about 19:10 BST he was floppy and pale and critically unwell, the inquest heard.
He died just before 07:55 BST on 16 July in the neonatal intensive care unit.
A post-mortem examination said Quinn suffered from a lack of oxygen and the cause of the baby's death was multiple organ failure.
Pathologist Simi George told the inquest she could not conclusively say what caused Ms Studencki's bleeding, but said it was possible the placenta had come away from the lining of the womb.
A barrister acting for the NHS pointed out on two occasions doctors had put in medical notes advice including seeking help for pain, but Ms Studencki and Quinn's father Ryan Parker said they felt "very much excluded" from Quinn's care.
The inquest is taking place against the backdrop of a major investigation into failings at Nottingham's two maternity units going back to about 2010.
A review into maternity services at the trust is currently under way, after being announced by the Department of Health and Social Care in July, while relatives of other babies who died have also called for a public inquiry.
