Murder arrest after fatal Nottingham street stabbing
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a city centre stabbing.
Ricardo Cotteral, 33, died after a fight involving a group of men in Broad Street, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday.
He collapsed in Lower Parliament Street and despite efforts to save him by paramedics, he died at the scene.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Wednesday.
Another man, 36, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Tuesday. Both men remain in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Officers have also been granted more time to question a 30-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Sunday.
Ricardo's sister Felisha Cotteral - speaking on behalf of the family - said he was the father of an eight-year-old and 11-year-old "who adored him" and his death had "devastated the family".
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean said: "We now have three people in custody and we are actively looking for a number of other suspects in connection with the investigation.
"This is a very fast moving investigation and we have already processed a very large amount of evidence, but we are still keen to speak with anybody who may have witnessed an altercation between a group of men in the early hours of Sunday morning, a group of men running from the scene."
