Attempted murder charge after police officer stabbed in buttock
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in the buttock.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were patrolling in North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, when the attack occurred on Monday night.
The injured officer was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.
Kai Green, 18, of Larkfield Road, Nuthall, who appeared before magistrates earlier, is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 May.
Two other people arrested in connection with the attack have been released on bail while investigations continue.
