Mansfield man jailed after admitting sexually assaulting girl
A man who sexually assaulted a child has been jailed.
Sarel Van Der Merwe admitted sexually touching the girl on three separate occasions.
The 41-year-old, of Carter Lane in Mansfield, pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and two of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
'Sexual plaything'
The court heard the girl reported the abuse to her teacher in April last year, after which Van Der Merwe was arrested and he admitted the offences.
Ian West, prosecuting, read from a victim impact statement describing the effect on the girl, who has required counselling and support in school "because unexpected things can trigger flashbacks for her".
"She has difficulty in crowded places, she feels overwhelmed [and] she feels watched," he said.
"[Her family] has taken down all the mirrors at home because she keeps seeing black figures."
Gregor Purcell, defending Van Der Merwe, said the defendant has expressed remorse for his actions.
"He knows he was the adult and should never have behaved in the way that he did," he said.
"There's nothing that he can do to put right what he has done wrong here."
Sentencing, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said Van Der Merwe's abuse had left deep trauma on his victim.
"You used her as a sexual plaything," he said.
"It has ruined her childhood, and in some way this will stay with her for the rest of her life."
Van Der Merwe was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years, and will be on the sex offenders register for life.
