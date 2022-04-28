Nottinghamshire Police needs to make further changes
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A police force needs to improve the way it records crime, inspectors have said.
Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, Roy Wilsher, said Nottinghamshire Police needed to improve its recording of violent offences and domestic abuse.
However, the force has also improved in some areas, a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said.
The force has been contacted for a response.
Diverse workforce
The report graded the force's performance across nine areas of policing.
It found it was good in two areas and adequate in six but required improvement in its recording of crime.
Mr Wilsher said: "I am pleased with some aspects of Nottinghamshire Police's performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime, but there are areas where it needs to improve.
"The force is good at investigating crime - once a crime is recorded, the force carries out effective investigations, allocating them to staff who have the capacity and capability to investigate them appropriately."
He said the force had also recruited a diverse workforce, having recruited 19.5% of staff from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background up to March 2021 - the highest percentage among the forces of England and Wales.
"It has also made significant progress in supporting the wellbeing of its workforce and makes effective use of technology to support frontline policing," he said.
"However, the force needs to improve its crime recording processes, particularly when recording crimes related to violent offences, domestic abuse or behavioural crime.
"The force also needs to improve the way it responds to calls.
"We found call handlers do not always give callers advice on preventing crime or preserving evidence before officers arrive at a scene."