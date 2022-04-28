Faeces-soiled sheets found at inadequate care home
By Alex Smith & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A care home has been rated inadequate after used injection needles were left on a filing cabinet and sheets soiled with faeces were discovered.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors first rated The Limes Care Home inadequate after a visit in 2021.
They returned sooner than anticipated in February after "significant concerns" were raised.
Neither the home nor the registered provider AA Toorabally could be reached for comment.
A previous inspection, carried out in July, found Covid-19 guidelines "were not being effectively followed" at the home in Park Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Nottinghamshire.
On their most recent visit, inspectors found "people were not protected from the risk of abuse", "government guidance was not followed or adhered to" relating to Covid and "there were not enough adequately trained staff to support people safely".
They added "used injection needles were found to be left on the top of a filing cabinet and not disposed of safely" and "bed sheets in two people's rooms [were found] to be stained with bodily fluid and sheets soiled with faeces to be left to soak in a bucket".
Some employees at the home - run by AA Toorabally - were also recruited without DBS checks, induction, supervision, shadowing or training, the CQC said.
The service, which cares for 17 people aged 65 and over - some of whom are living with dementia - also remains in "special measures", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This means the home will be kept under review and re-inspected within six months.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.