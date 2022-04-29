Nottingham's Victoria Centre marks 50 years in city
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A shopping centre has released a collection of archive photographs as it marks its 50th year in the city.
Nottingham's Victoria Centre has released photographs, brochures and other memorabilia dating back to 1972.
The centre replaced the city's Victoria railway station and the original clock tower was incorporated into the building.
The centre director said the archive photographs had been an exciting discovery.
The archive includes a picture of a visit from the Duchess of Kent who unveiled an official plaque on 14 October 1969 to commemorate work on the centre beginning.
Many famous Nottingham high street names formed part of the original centre, including the city's famous Boots brand - which is still there today - and Jessop & Son - now John Lewis.
The centre was described as "the first large shopping complex of its kind in Britain" in its Spring Opening brochure from February 1972. The original interior featured terrazzo tiles and walls, and column surfaces with mosaic.
Sculptor Rowland Emett also created a water powered clock for the centre's interior.
Down the years, the centre has had a number of different owners including, in recent years Intu, which entered administration in 2020. It is now owned by Savills.
The centre also plays home to the city's indoor market but this week Nottingham City Council said it may have to close as it could not afford to keep it going.
Centre director Nigel Wheatley said: "The photo archive has been a really exciting discovery for our team.
"We've been busy working our way through the collection, documenting the events, noting down dates and reliving some of the memories with our team - some of whom have been with us since the early days."