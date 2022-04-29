A1 wrong way police pursuit driver jailed
A man who rammed two police cars, drove the wrong way on a dual carriageway and crashed into two other vehicles, has been jailed.
Officers said Daniel Barrass drove onto the A1 while trying to flee from police in a stolen campervan in November 2021.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday he admitted a series of driving offences including dangerous driving.
He was sentenced to 28 months in prison and also disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.
Barrass, 32, of no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, attempt theft of motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
After campervans were targeted in West Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on 27 November, Barrass drove onto the A46 then the A1 near Newark, Nottinghamshire, police said.
When a patrol car approached he reversed into it twice, forcing it into a car behind, officers added.
He then rammed an armed response car, before driving the wrong way down the A1 and hitting a member of the public's car.
No-one was seriously hurt, the force said.
Det Con Bethany Sumner, said: "This incident placed everyone in the path of the van in danger and could have resulted in some serious injuries.
"I hope the sentence Barrass has received today will give him time to reflect on the danger he put everyone in that day."
