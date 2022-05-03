West Bridgford man jailed for sexual offences against children
A man who sexually abused multiple children has been jailed for 13 years.
Nottinghamshire Police said Richard Taylor assaulted boys and girls over a 20-year period.
The 55-year-old, of Exchange Road in West Bridgford, was arrested in December 2017 when a victim came forward, with more unearthed by police.
He was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and nine of sexual assault after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in February.
As well as the custodial sentence handed down on Friday, Taylor was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.
Det Con Paul Crofts, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Taylor committed these offences over a very long period of time and seemed to believe that he would never be held to account for what he was doing.
"Thanks to the bravery of his victims his offending was exposed."
