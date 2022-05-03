Further murder arrest after fatal Nottingham street stabbing
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was killed in a city centre stabbing.
Ricardo Cotteral, 33, died following a fight involving a group of men in Broad Street, Nottingham, shortly before 02:00 BST on 24 April.
Nottinghamshire Police said the father-of-two collapsed in Lower Parliament Street and died at the scene.
The arrested 24-year-old man remains in custody. Three other men have been charged with Mr Cotteral's murder.
Wade Smith, 36, of Helmsdale Gardens, Top Valley; Ijah Lavelle Moore, 30, of Woodfield Road, Broxtowe; and Daniel Francis, 26, of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham; have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court later.
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean said: "I am pleased we have now made a further arrest in relation to this appalling act of violence.
"We are still very keen to speak to anyone who may have any relevant mobile phone or dash-cam footage of what happened.
"Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in our investigation so I would once again like to urge anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us."
She added: "Our thoughts remain with Ricardo's family and we are continuing to support them during this incredibly difficult time."
