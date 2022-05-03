Nottinghamshire police boss Caroline Henry caught speeding five times
By Ben Truslove & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A police and crime commissioner (PCC) who pledged to crack down on speeding was caught breaking a 30mph limit five times in four months.
Conservative Caroline Henry, the PCC for Nottinghamshire, appeared before Nottingham magistrates earlier after previously admitting the offences.
The 52-year-old, who was elected in May 2021, was caught speeding in four locations around the county in March, May and June 2021.
She is due to be sentenced in July.
Magistrates were told Henry, who is the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, had written a letter to the court saying she was "very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed".
Her defence solicitor Noel Philo said the letter was written on "advice I did not give".
Henry was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph (48km/h) zones at four locations, including one near a school.
Court documents list the offences as follows:
- On 17 March 2021, on the A6005 near Chilwell's Olympia Sports Centre, Henry was caught doing 35mph
- On 18 March 2021, on the A610 in Nottingham, Henry was caught travelling at 40mph
- On 2 May 2021, in Woodside Road, Beeston, she was caught doing 38mph
- On 27 May 2021, in Oxclose Lane, near Burford Primary School in Daybrook, Henry was found to have been travelling at 38mph
- On 8 June 2021, in Oxclose Lane, near Burford Primary School in Daybrook, Henry was caught doing 35mph
On her official PCC website, Henry listed ensuring an "effective and efficient" police response to speeding as one of her priorities.
She campaigned for election using the slogan "Make Notts Safe" and promised to "reduce crime with action, not words".
The case was adjourned until 19 July, where Henry is expected to argue two of the five offences were due to "emergencies", with one being when she was "very concerned for one of her children".
Henry did not respond to questions over whether she would resign from her position.