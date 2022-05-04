Man charged with driving offences after police pursuit in Newark
- Published
Police attending a call of a woman in distress have arrested a man following a pursuit in Nottinghamshire.
Officers were called to Tolney Lane, in Newark, at about 02:20 BST on Sunday.
Nottinghamshire Police said on arrival a car was located and driven away at speed, adding it was found shortly after abandoned nearby.
The arrested man has been charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
The 34-year-old, of Crabtree Road, Doncaster, was released on bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 18 May.
A 25-year-old woman was taken to safety by officers, the force added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.