Man dies in two-vehicle crash on A453 at Ratcliffe-on-Soar
- Published
A man has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a dual carriageway.
Emergency services were called at about 04:50 BST to the A453, in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said the road was closed southbound towards Leicester. It is open northbound but drivers have been advised to avoid the area because of delays.
Sgt Steve Waft said it was a "tragic incident and our thoughts are with this man's family at this sad time".
"Our investigation is still in its early stages and we are working hard to understand exactly what happened," he added.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.