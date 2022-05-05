Hucknall: Woman attacked during break-in at house
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman was attacked during a break-in at a house.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to an address in Hucknall at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.
The victim suffered minor injuries when she was assaulted by a man who was thought to be carrying a knife.
A 19-year-old man, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary and possession of a knife.
The force said he had been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 1 June.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.