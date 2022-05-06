Arrest after man knocked out in Worksop assault
A man has been arrested after a man suffered multiple facial fractures and lost consciousness during an assault.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened in Prospect Precinct, Worksop, at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.
A 42-year-old man went to hospital and will require "ongoing treatment" for his injuries after he was hit "multiple times", said police.
A man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Richard Kinsey said: "This was a violent assault that resulted in a man needing immediate hospital treatment.
"The victim suffered serious facial injuries following this attack and will require ongoing treatment for his injuries. As is always the case with incidents of this nature though, things could have ended up much worse."
He asked anyone who has anymore information to get in touch.
