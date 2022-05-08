Second arrest after homeowner threatened in Mansfield burglary
A second man has been arrested after a teenager was threatened during a burglary in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Police said a house on Ladybrook Lane was broken into at about 19:50 GMT on 14 February, where a man demanded money from the occupant and attempted to steal two dogs.
A man, 54, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary that month, and a 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the same offence on Friday.
Witnesses are urged to contact police.
Det Insp Luke Todd said: "While we have arrested two suspects in connection with this robbery, our investigation is very much continuing and I would ask anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so."
