Teenager arrested after boy stabbed in Nottingham city centre
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm and leg in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Cheapside, off Old Market Square, at about 16:10 BST on Saturday.
The boy was taken to hospital but his injuries "aren't thought to be too serious or life-altering", a force spokesman said.
Officers are questioning the arrested boy, also aged 14, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Det Insp Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an extremely serious offence that took place in the middle of the day in a busy part of Nottingham city centre.
"Our enquiries are still ongoing to establish what happened, so we'd ask anyone who witnessed this incident take place, or who has any information, to come forward and speak to us immediately."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.