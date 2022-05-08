Boy, 13, dies after collapsing at Nottinghamshire football match
A 13-year-old boy has died after a "medical emergency" during a junior football match.
Nottinghamshire Football Association (FA) said Samuel Akwasi was playing for FC Cavaliers against West Bridgford Rossoneri in the Young Elizabethan Football League on Saturday.
His club said he was "very well respected by all his team members" and had played for them since the Under 9s.
The county's FA sent its condolences to all Samuel's friends and family.
It said on Twitter it was saddened to announce the young boy had passed away "following a medical emergency during a youth game".
"We send our condolences to Samuel's friends, family and team mates at this extremely difficult time," it added.
The match was played at Forest Sports Zone at the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham.
A spokesman for the Young Elizabethan Football League said on Facebook it was "devastated" to report "the tragic events that unfolded" during Saturday's match.
"A young Cavaliers player, Samuel Akwasi, collapsed on the pitch after suffering a Sudden Cardiac Arrest.
"Despite the best efforts of those present and the quick application of a defibrillator along with the speedy response of the emergency services, Samuel sadly passed away in the QMC," he said.
He added: "Our hearts and prayers all go out to his family and friends as well as FC Cavaliers at this awful time."
West Bridgford Colts FC tweeted it was "devastated" to hear of Samuel's death, adding: "We appreciate the efforts of all involved both at the match and the emergency services."
