Arrest after man stabbed in leg during Nottingham fight
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the leg during a fight.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to break up the "scuffle" in Kelso Gardens, Nottingham, shortly after 14:20 BST on Thursday.
They found a man with a small stab wound and arrested a man on suspicion of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
The suspect has been released on bail while police inquiries continue.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a blade in a public place.
Police said the victim's injuries were believed to be minor, and not life-altering or life-threatening.
