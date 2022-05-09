Vitoldas Platakis killed partner following 'habit' of assaults
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A man has admitted killing his partner, who was found dead on a bed with bruising on her body.
Vitoldas Platakis denied murdering Valdamara Zemaitiene at their home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, but admitted her manslaughter.
Speaking through a translator, he told Nottingham Crown Court her death in July "was an accident".
His guilty plea was accepted by the prosecution and he will be sentenced on 26 May.
In order to be found guilty of murder it has to be proved that someone intended to kill another person, or intended to cause them grievous bodily harm.
Prosecution barrister John Lloyd-Jones told the judge Platakis had a "habit" of assaulting his partner.
"The deceased and this defendant were in a relationship that was marked for both of their parts by an excessive consumption of alcohol, but also by this defendant's violence," he said.
'Prison sentence'
He said more background to the case would be given to the court when Platakis is sentenced.
Ms Zemaitiene, 48, was found dead inside her home in Victoria Street on 22 July.
Platakis, who was 50 then but is now 51, was arrested at the scene.
Adjourning the case, Judge Gregory QC told Platakis he would be jailed at the next hearing.
"It will be a prison sentence of course," he said.
"The length of the prison sentence I will decide when I have heard a lot more about this case."
