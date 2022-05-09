A453 fatal crash motorcyclist is named by police
A motorcyclist who was killed in a road collision in Nottinghamshire has been named.
The crash happened on the A453 Remembrance Way in Ratcliffe-on-Soar shortly before 04:48 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The rider, 62-year old Kevin Creighton, from Clifton, died at the scene.
Officers said they were working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Mr Creighton's wife, two sons and daughter were being supported by specialist officers, police said.
