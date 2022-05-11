Actress Zara Phythian and husband guilty of child sex offences
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A film actress and her martial arts instructor husband have been found guilty of child sex offences.
Zara Phythian - who appeared in Doctor Strange with Benedict Cumberbatch - groomed and sexually abused a girl together with her husband Victor Marke.
Marke also sexually abused another girl on his own.
Phythian, who is 37, was found guilty of 14 sexual offences at Nottingham Crown Court while her husband, who is 59, was found guilty of 18.
The court heard the couple met when he was her martial arts instructor, and she went on to have a successful career in martial arts, as a stuntwoman, and actress.
Phythian said she got together with Marke shortly before her 20th birthday, which was in May 2005. They married in 2015.
When Marke gave his evidence at Nottingham Crown Court, he admitted sexual activity with one of the girls but claimed she was 18 at the time.
The prosecution said he had engaged in numerous "threesomes" with the girl and Phythian, starting when the girl was 13.
However, Marke claimed the sexual activity happened on only one occasion, and said Phythian was not involved.
When Phythian gave her evidence, she denied any kind of sexual activity with the girl.
Marke, from Mavis Avenue, Ravenshead, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of the following charges:
- Four counts of indecently assaulting a child, in relation to a 15-year-old girl he abused between 2002 and 2003
- Fourteen counts of sexual activity with a child, in relation to a girl he and Phythian abused between 2005 and 2008, when the girl was aged 13, 14 and 15
Phythian, from Taurus Close, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of the following charges:
- Fourteen counts of sexual activity with a child, in relation to a girl she and Marke abused between 2005 and 2008, when the girl was aged 13, 14 and 15
The couple hugged each other in court as the barristers and judge discussed when they will be sentenced, and Marke could be heard crying.
They had been on bail throughout the trial, but Judge Mark Watson remanded them into custody after the guilty verdicts, and said he would sentence them on 16 May.
He told them: "Both of you know the sentence I pass on 16 May is likely to be measured by a considerable period of custody."
